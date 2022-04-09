Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

I'm right up there with the greatest - Volkanovski

There was a moment at UFC 266 that represented all Alexander Volkanovski fights for.

Midway through the third round of the Australian's UFC featherweight title defence against Brian Ortega in September, he got caught in a guillotine choke.

As Volkanovski writhed on the ground, desperately trying to free up his neck, the lights started to dim and the sound of 19,000 fans in Las Vegas faded away.

The 33-year-old was seconds away from passing out and losing the fight. It was then he thought of his family.

"I was thinking: 'Oh no, is this it? It can't be it.' And then I thought, 'am I not taking this belt home to my family? I can't go back with a loss'," Volkanovski told BBC Sport.

"I kept fighting and, with my resistance and durability, eventually his arms started to gas out and open up.

"I'm glad it happened because it represents who I am. Everyone who knows me knows that's what I'm all about and now the world has got to see it.

"I'm a family man, right? I'm like: 'Hey, you're here to do work, to make money and be successful for your family. Go out there and do what you need to do and make sure you don't go home empty-handed.'"

Volkanovski retained his title by unanimous decision that night and is now set to defend it against the 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Volkanovski was caught in Ortega's guillotine choke for almost 20 seconds

'Being favourite doesn't matter to me'

With 10 successive wins in the UFC and notable victories over Ortega, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway twice, Volkanovski is a big pre-fight favourite against Jung.

Despite this, he will not be underestimating his South Korean opponent, who at 35 years old, has amassed a wealth of experience.

Jung, who is fourth in the UFC featherweight rankings, was named as a replacement for Holloway in January.

His nickname derives from his ability to keep moving forward aggressively in a zombie-like manner, despite taking heavy damage.

"It doesn't matter to me, [being the favourite] this is MMA," said Volkanovski.

"I'm always going to be a safe bet for people because they know I'm durable, resilient and very well-rounded."

"Obviously he's known as the Zombie, right? So it's going to be exciting and a crowd-pleaser. You're going to see the old Zombie trying to take my head off but I'm not going to let him and make him pay."

'Nobody in UFC history has won a belt that way'

Aljamain Sterling was visibly emotional following the disqualification which resulted in his victory over Petr Yan last March

UFC 273's co-main event has another title on the line as bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his crown in an eagerly awaited rematch against interim champion Petr Yan.

American Sterling won the title under controversial circumstances last March as Yan suffered a disqualification for landing a deliberate illegal knee.

It transpired that a member of Yan's corner team mistakenly told him to throw the illegal strike during the fourth round.

Russia's Yan will be taking on Sterling without his coaching team after they were denied visas to enter the United States amid sanctions resulting from the invasion of Ukraine.

Yan's access remains unaffected under the terms of a three-year visa previously granted to him.

"In UFC history you've never seen anyone who's won the belt that way, but he still thinks he's a champion - it's absurd," Yan said.

"Let's wait to see on Saturday if he [Sterling] is a worthy rival or not - right now he doesn't behave like a worthy rival."

Sterling meanwhile disagrees, saying: "I felt like I was a champion when I beat Cory Sandhagen - we should have been fighting for the belt. So going into that fight [against Yan], I felt like the champ so nobody can ever tell me you're an unqualified champion."

'The people's main event'

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till's close friendship has led to fans calling them the 'Smesh Bros'

Arguably the most eagerly anticipated fight however, is the welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

It has been dubbed the 'people's main event' by fans online, who are excited by the prospect of seeing one of the UFC's hottest talents, in Chimaev, test himself against a seasoned opponent in Burns.

Russia-born Chimaev, who immigrated to Sweden aged 18, has built a fearsome reputation since his UFC debut in 2020, finishing his four opponents in dominant fashion and is considered a champion-in-the-making.

In recent months the 27-year-old has built a close friendship with Britain's Darren Till, which has been documented on social media, winning the affection of MMA fans.

Till will be in the Swede's corner for the fight against Brazil's Burns, who is 35 years old, ranked second in the UFC welterweight rankings and a former title challenger.

"I'm the one to test this guy and stop the hype train," Burns said.

"I like to be the underdog. His wrestling and ground control is very good and he has good striking, but I don't see a monster - I see a human being."