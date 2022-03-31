Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britain's Paul Craig said top light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith is ready to fight him, leaving the UFC to decide whether to sanction the bout.

Craig, 34, beat Nikita Krylov at UFC London and set his sights on American Smith, a former title challenger.

"It's a no-brainer. He wants to fight me, and I want to fight him," Scotland's Craig told BBC Sport.

"He's not signed a contract to fight anyone else, and he's expressed an interest to the UFC about fighting me."

Craig's recent win saw him rise to eighth spot in the light-heavyweight rankings and he has already exchanged messages with Smith, 33, about a potential fight.

"Smith said to me: 'Listen Paul, I really like you and I really like your style - I want to give you this opportunity', because he came into the UFC and was given the opportunity to fight Rashad Evans, and from that he blew up," Craig said.

"There's a mutual respect between us. I like him as a fighter, and I like what he's done in the sport. We've seen him go for the title, he's one of the top grapplers in the division and he's still a huge name within the UFC.

He added: "I've got dreams. I've got aspirations. I want my kids to be proud of me. I want Scotland to be proud of me."

Craig is unbeaten in his past six bouts and is eager to fight in his home nation Scotland next, but accepts it is unlikely with the UFC thought to favour a return to London.

He has also expressed a desire to retire when he turns 35 in November, but said he couldn't walk away from a shot at winning a UFC belt.

"Getting close to the title would definitely change my mind," Craig said.

"Do I genuinely believe I can walk away from the sport? It's hard. Going out on a high would be amazing, but you always think about one more fight.

"I'm 100% committed to getting to the title. Could it happen before the end of the year? You never know."