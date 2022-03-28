Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

A rear naked choke from Alexa Grasso forced Joanne Wood to tap out

Joanne Wood says she is not retiring from mixed martial arts following her UFC defeat by Alexa Grasso.

The Scot's flyweight title hopes were ended in the first round in Colombus on Saturday, a third straight loss.

It was the eighth defeat of 35-year-old Wood's career, her other 15 bouts ending in wins.

"This will be an easy time to say that I'm done but I ain't," Wood said on Instagram after congratulated Mexican Grasso.

"I'm just in with the best in the world and [I'll] take my place further down the ladder while continuing to work hard everyday and most of all enjoying everyday.. nothing changes there. Appreciate all the love and support!"