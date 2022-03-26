UFC: Joanne Wood suffers first-round defeat by fellow flyweight title contender Alexa Grasso
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Joanne Wood suffered a blow to her UFC flyweight title hopes after falling to a first-round defeat by fellow contender Alexa Grasso.
In the co-main event in Columbus, the Scot was defeated within four minutes after a rear naked choke from her Mexican opponent forced submission.
It is the eighth mixed martial arts loss in the career of the 35-year-old, who has won 15 of her 23 bouts.
But it is now three successive UFC defeats for the Irvine-born fighter.