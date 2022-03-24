Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Joanne Wood was beaten by Taila Santos in her previous fight

The UFC will "for sure" return to Scotland, says the nation's first professional mixed martial arts fighter, Joanne Wood.

Compatriot Paul Craig urged the UFC to let him fight light heavyweight rival Anthony Smith in Glasgow after submitting Nikita Krylov in London.

Wood, 35, competed in both previous events at Glasgow's Hydro recording one win and one defeat on home soil.

"Fighting in Scotland is the best feeling I've had in MMA," she said.

"We've got case from London, Paul had an awesome win and both times we've sold out the Hydro and the atmosphere has been out of this world.

"They're for sure going to come back to Glasgow - I'm on that wagon."

The Irvine fighter, nee Calderwood, faces Mexican Alexa Grasso in Columbus this Saturday, four months after suffering a first-round submission against Taila Santos.

"I don't want to get hit like that again," she said. "It's always been the case for me that I need to keep my hands up. I eat punches for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"That's not good when you come up against a stronger opponent like the beast, Santos."

Wood, Aa late call-up to face the Brazilian, married her trainer, John, three weeks before the fight.

"We got the fight and, when the UFC call you, you say yes. That was a crazy time," she said.

"We didn't really get to do the proper Scottish hen party, but that was probably for the best. We plan on doing it after this fight.

"We're going to do the whole shebang again, a party bus, one of the shows in Las Vegas, where I'm based, and hopefully this time I'll not be the only sober person on the bus."