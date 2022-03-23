UFC: Jorge Masvidal charged with felony battery of Colby Covington
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with felony battery by police in the United States after an alleged altercation with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night.
The police report said Masvidal, 37, "punched him with a closed fist two times in the face".
Covington beat Masvidal on points at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on 5 March.
Masvidal and former interim welterweight champion Covington, 34, were friends and training partners before their relationship broke down and turned into a heated rivalry.