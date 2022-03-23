Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Miami Beach police published a mugshot of Masvidal and a report of the incident

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with felony battery by police in the United States after an alleged altercation with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night.

The police report external-link said Masvidal, 37, "punched him with a closed fist two times in the face".

Covington beat Masvidal on points at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on 5 March.

Masvidal and former interim welterweight champion Covington, 34, were friends and training partners before their relationship broke down and turned into a heated rivalry.