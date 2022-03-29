Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paddy Pimblett's first-round submission of Rodrigo Vargas took his MMA record to 18-3

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett says he is open to taking on the unbeaten Ilia Topuria in his next fight.

The pair clashed before Topuria's knockout of Jai Herbert at UFC London, after which the Georgian, 25, said Pimblett was scared of facing him.

After his own win over Rodrigo Vargas, Pimblett said he was not interested.

But the Liverpudlian lightweight, 27, has now told BBC Sport "if his name's on the next contract the UFC send me then yeah, I'll fight him".

Just two fights into his UFC career, 'Paddy the Baddy' is already one of the promotion's most popular and talked-about fighters.

After beating Vargas, he said the UFC must "add some more zeroes to my contract" for him to face a top-15 ranked fighter such as Topuria, who made his lightweight debut in London.

And asked if he was happy to let rivals call him out, rather than target potential opponents himself, Pimblett added: "Yeah, and that's what they all do.

"I don't go out of my way to mention anyone's name because I don't need to. He [Topuria] can do as he pleases.

"I take everything one fight at a time. You can't plan even five fights ahead because anything can happen."

'That's my trajectory - it's only going to get bigger and better'

Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett were two of the seven British fighters to win at UFC London

UFC president Dana White said social media content featuring Pimblett attracted 10 times more views than posts featuring the main event, Tom Aspinall against Alexander Volkov.

"This kid's got a ton of hype behind him and he showed everybody he's the real deal," said White.

And the UFC's newest showman, a former Cage Warriors champion who now has a 18-3 record, is taking all the attention in his stride.

"I had people following me round 24/7, there were cameras everywhere," he said. "It was mad because it wasn't the main event or co-main event, yet there were more cameras following me than anyone else.

"That's what's going to continue to happen. That's my career, that's my trajectory, and I enjoy it, I really do," Pimblett added.

"I've had cameras follow me around for years, this is normal for me.

"It was always like that in the UK anyway, and I knew that once a broader, UFC audience was watching me, then it would be like this.

"It's everything I've imagined, everything I've visualised, and it's only going to get bigger and better from here on out."

Will there be a UFC event at Anfield?

Pimblett shares a Liverpool season ticket and will attend their Champions League game at Benfica before going to train in the US

Pimblett's team-mate Molly McCann, 31, also enjoyed a big night at the O2 Arena and the way they celebrated each other's wins captured the hearts of UFC fans.

Their relationship has now seen the double act earn lucrative deals to produce content for a digital media company. external-link

"We do [have a special bond]," said Pimblett. "We're the best duo in the fight game, there isn't another one like us.

"She's my big sister, she really is. She's by my side and I'm by hers, all the way through."

Both hope the UFC soon returns to Merseyside, but Liverpool fan Pimblett said it would "mean everything" to one day fight at Anfield, rather than Goodison Park, home of McCann's beloved Everton.

"She knows Anfield's bigger and better so what's the point in doing it at the other one!" he joked.

"That's what I'm going for, and that's what's going to happen. Within the next couple of years, I'll fight at Anfield and we'll fill it out."

Pimblett will have to convince White though. Given the raucous atmosphere in London and the local talent on show, the UFC president vowed to stage another event in the UK this year.

Eddie Hearn was a guest at the O2 and White said the British boxing promoter told him "you should do a stadium show", but White is wary, partly because of the British weather.

"You guys are used to watching things in stadiums," said the UFC boss. "I just think you get a better event, atmosphere and experience in an arena."