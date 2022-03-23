Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator's Ukrainian welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has joined the fight against Russia, forcing the cancellation of his title bout with Michael 'Venom' Page.

The 34-year-old Briton will instead face American Logan Storley at Wembley Arena on 13 May.

The pair will compete for the interim welterweight title.

Amosov has told how external-link he took his family to safety before he returning to "defend this country as best I can".

The 28-year-old became the first person from Ukraine to capture a major title in MMA by defeating three-time champion Douglas Lima in June.

Amosov wept in the middle of the cage in Connecticut afterwards, saying: "I'm happy because it's my life."

But now, before his first title defence, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taken him into a much more dangerous and profound fight.

Amosov posted a video on Instagram external-link from inside Ukraine last week with a message to Russia. Blasts could be heard in the background. "You are not saving us," he said. "We are protecting ourselves from you. Russian troops came on to our territory and they're saying they are saving us.

"Horrific things are happening here. I don't understand the people who don't believe what's happening in our country.

"Our country will protect itself. Our country will win. Our nation is united and our country is the best in the world."

Amosov, who become a father a month after his title win, is from Irpin, a town on the north-west edge of Kyiv that has suffered severe damage from artillery and air strikes.

Bellator said Amosov was "actively defending his home country".

"The thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time," said Bellator president Scott Coker.

"We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage."

Page had described Amosov as the "best guy in MMA right now" because of his 26-0 record.

It would have been the first time a British fighter had challenged for an outright Bellator world title on home soil.

The victor of Page's fight with fourth-ranked Storley will take the interim title pending Amosov's return to the sport.

