Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britain's Tom Aspinall needed just one round to submit Russian Alexander Volkov at UFC London.

The heavyweight was thrust into the spotlight this week as the headline attraction for the first time and came up with the biggest win of his career.

Aspinall, 28, is now targeting a showdown with number-three-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.

"I've been telling you all week, I'm born for this. I'm ready," Aspinall said.

"We drink beer in the UK, not just Australia. Next time you're in the UK, Mr Tai Tuivasa, let's do it bro."

More to follow.