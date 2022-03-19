Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Craig (grounded) submitted Nikita Krylov by triangle choke in the first round at UFC London

Paul Craig urged the UFC to let him fight light heavyweight rival Anthony Smith in Glasgow after he beat Nikita Krylov by submission at UFC London.

Craig, 34, survived some heavy punches before making Ukrainian Krylov tap out with a triangle choke with just over one minute left of the first round.

It was Craig's sixth UFC fight without defeat and took his record to 8-1-4.

"I took a bit of damage, but I think I have the second most submissions at light heavyweight," said Craig.

Craig had vowed pre-match that "people will see a Paul Craig they consider a title contender", and said Smith was one of two people he wanted to face in order to give him a title shot.

American Smith, 33, is ranked fifth in the division having won his last three fights, although he has not fought since September.

And Craig appeared to hint that UFC may be coming to Scotland this summer when he told BT Sport: "Glasgow, June, Anthony Smith, five rounds. You fancy it - lets make it happen UFC.

"He [Krylov] wasn't giving me any spaces so what I has to do was allow him to hit me in the face. I know it sound ridiculous, but with that he was opening up his closed style.

"I'm getting better. I managed to get him down into my world."