Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paddy Pimblett's win sent the UFC London wild

Paddy Pimblett superbly submitted Rodrigo Vargas in the first round of their lightweight contest at UFC London.

Rising UFC star Pimblett's quick victory sparked jubilation inside the O2 Arena, with his team-mate Molly McCann leaping into the octagon to celebrate with her long-time friend.

A clean hip toss set up the rear-naked choke and Pimblett forced his Mexican opponent to tap to claim his second win in the UFC.

"It wasn't as clean as I would like but are you not entertained? I'm never in a boring fight," Pimblett said.

"I would rate it five or six out of 10. He caught me with a nice punch."

After a rapturous welcome, the London crowd fell silent in the opening exchanges as Pimblett was hurt by an onrushing Vargas.

The Mexican was eager to take Pimblett down but could not keep hos opponet grounded for long as the Liverpudlian got back to his feet before deciding to go for his own submission attempt.

A hip toss sent Vargas crashing to the canvas and Pimblett quickly took his back before locking in a tight rear-naked choke.

McCann - who won earlier in the night - was quickly in the cage to celebrate alongside a dancing Pimblett.

'Meatball' McCann produces magic

Molly McCann produced a KO of the year contender

Molly McCann staked a claim for knockout of the year against Luana Carolina with a spinning back elbow stoppage.

It was a sensational, relentless performance from McCann who knocked her opponent out cold in the final round and then called for a return to Liverpool for the UFC in the summer.

McCann was excellent in the first round, ducking under Carolina's shots and firing off powerful short counters. The Liverpudlian found time to showboat in a dominant first three minutes, taunting her bloodied opponent and rallying an already enthralled London crowd.

There were fewer fireworks in the second, but McCann wowed the crowd when she backwards slammed Carolina in the final seconds. McCann, nicknamed 'Meatball', then produced a magnificent knockout in the closing stages.

Iceland fighter Gunnar Nelson also produced on his comeback following a near three-year absence from the UFC.

The fan favourite dominated Takashi Sato over three rounds, but was unable to find a submission and instead picked up a wide points win.

On the prelims, flyweight Muhammad Mokaev got his UFC career off to a flying start with a first-round victory over American Cory Durden. Mokaev needed just 58 seconds to submit Durden with a guillotine choke. Mokaev was full of emotion after the win having earned his British citizenship this year after fleeing Dagestan as a youngster with his father.

It was a mixed night for Wales as Jack Shore produced an excellent performance to beat Timur Valiev on points but Cory McKenna picked up her first loss in the UFC.

Strawweight fighter McKenna lost a close fight to American Elise Reed McKenna, a split decision which was roundly booed by the partisan crowd.

It was a better night for bantamweight Shore who dropped Valiev twice in the final round on the way to an impressive unanimous decision.