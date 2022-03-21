Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Sinead Kavanagh and Peter Queally will headline Bellator's return to Dublin on 23 September.

Featherweight Kavanagh, 36, will fight in front of her home fans again after claiming a big win against Belfast's Leah McCourt at Bellator 275 in February.

Lightweight contender Queally was forced to withdraw from that card with a rib injury, but will have the chance to get back to winning ways at home in September.

Opponents for both fighters will be announced at a later date, but the event will be live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.