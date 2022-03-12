Molly McCann, Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett all came through Cage Warriors

The overwhelming majority of fans in attendance at UFC London this Saturday have probably never heard of Ian Dean.

But for those within the industry, Dean - a matchmaker for UK promotion Cage Warriors - is regarded as the cornerstone of European mixed martial arts, and the jewel in the crown of the UK's biggest promotion.

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett spent eight years as a Cage Warriors fighter. The 'Baddy' describes Dean as "a genius" who is "forever helping people achieve their dreams".

UFC flyweight Molly McCann believes none of her fellow Cage Warriors alumni would have made it to the octagon without Dean.

Fronted by Irish promoter Graham Boylan, Cage Warriors is best known for being a proven pathway to the UFC. More than 100 athletes have competed in the famous yellow gloves en route to the octagon in the US, including nine of the fighters on the UFC London card.

Matchmaking, put simply, is the process that results in two fighters being pitted against each other.

But for Dean, it's more like a mathematical equation.

"It's about balance," says Dean, who has spent much of his day attempting to rearrange two bouts for a sold-out Cage Warriors event at Indigo at The O2 next Friday.

"You have responsibilities for the promotion, you have a responsibility for the fighters, the fans and for yourself too. You've got to create fights that will resonate locally, and beyond if you have a TV deal.

"You've got to be a mediator, you've got to be a realist, but at the end of the day you want to put on the best fights that you possibly can."

Dean has spent two decades working with Cage Warriors. He remembers heading to Newcastle in the early noughties to see an upstart from Clitheroe named Michael Bisping compete. Dean was also there to recognise the machismo and charisma in a young Conor McGregor when he weighed in against Joe Duffy before a Cage Warriors fight night in Cork in 2010.

Bisping and McGregor would claim Cage Warriors gold before their elevation to UFC championship status. This Saturday in London, Pimblett, McCann, Nathaniel Wood and Jack Shore - all of whom claimed Cage Warriors titles during their tenures with the promotion - will look to continue their ascents.

But what is it that makes certain fighters special? And how do you spot them?

'You can't rush them' - recognising talent

Fighters can be a mixed bag. There are the talented, there are brawlers and there are those who cut through to a wider audience through the sheer force of their personality.

Dean has seen every kind of fighter compete for Cage Warriors.

"In recent years, some have taken the spotlight and run with it like Nathaniel Wood and Ian Garry," Dean says.

"Others might not have a brash character, but they have amazing skillsets like Jack Shore. I guess, sometimes you just know someone is a star by the way they carry themselves, like the Liverpool gang, Paddy and Molly."

Once star quality has been recognised, matchmaking is key for development and overcoming necessary challenges in order to prepare talent for the UFC.

"You can't rush them - not too fast, but not too easy either," explains Dean.

"You can't overmatch someone. Sometimes fighters thinks they're ready to take on the world and they aren't. If I get an amateur with a stellar pedigree I'm not going to match them with a 10-0 pro, but at the same time, I'm not going to put them in with a bus driver!"

You would be hard pushed to find someone who cares about fighters more than Dean.

"When they lose in front of their friends and family, and they think they're about to become the next big star, and you see them so upset and they're crying on your shoulder… what are you supposed to say? Sorry for costing you your dreams? It's a really horrible feeling," Dean says.

Next Saturday, however, Dean will enjoy watching the UK charges - many of whom he directly worked with - take on the world at UFC London.

He knows this is a special bunch, but at the same time, he is adamant that they need to deliver on Saturday to truly unlock the potential of the scene.

"Is this the group that pushes through and begins a golden generation for UK MMA? Maybe, but results still matter," he says.

"A big night of wins here could unlock that. There's huge demand for it. If we come away with six, seven wins - it could be huge."

Dean is uninterested in plaudits; he doesn't want the spotlight. It was a task to convince him to do this interview. While a hero to countless fighters, he is unknown to the MMA masses. He intends to keep it that way.

"Paddy [Pimblett] phoned me after his win in Vegas [last September]," he remembers.

"It was a huge win, he got a bonus and he became an overnight sensation, but why would he call me? He sat there on FaceTime after the biggest moment of his career with Molly McCann.

"They're screaming and shouting, they're both so happy and they thanked me. That made my heart melt. That made me feel good - I guess that's what it's all about for me."