Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg could still fight Kayla Harrison, according to Bellator president Scott Coker.

Harrison has won successive championships in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and was in talks with the UFC and Bellator.

The PFL secured Harrison, 31, on a multi-year deal after matching Bellator's offer.

"If I'm the PFL, I don't care how big that cheque is," Coker told BBC Sport.

Coker added: "Get it done because she is the whole company. Without her, who else is a household name over there?"

Fight fans were hopeful lightweight champion Harrison would join the UFC and fight Amanda Nunes or featherweight champion Julianna Pena - or sign for Bellator and face their featherweight champion Cyborg.

Cross-promotional fights between the biggest promotions are not common practice in MMA, although Bellator has a long-standing relationship with Japanese promotion, Rizin Fighting Federation, to bring their champions to America.

Harrison has insisted the PFL have promised her they will explore the potential of a cross-promotional fights and Coker admitted Bellator were open to the idea.

He said: "The answer is yes [to cross-promotional fights], but the problem with those is the timing of it all and the rights."

The PFL announced this week the launch of a "super fight division" where the best will compete against the best, hinting at the possibility of working with other promotions.

"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has signed the most dominant MMA fighter in the world, Kayla Harrison, to a new multi-year agreement," said PFL chief executive Peter Murray.

"Harrison will be fighting in the PFL's 2022 Season starting this April and will also continue to build her legacy as a main event in the PFL's super fight division."