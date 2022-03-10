Bellator 276: Mads Burnell v Adam Borics - European showdown between top featherweights

Mads Burnell
Mads Burnell has the chance to fire himself into title contention this weekend

European rivals Mads Burnell and Adam Borics fight at Bellator 276 with a featherweight title shot within touching distance for the winner.

Champion AJ McKee fights Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire in their highly anticipated rematch on 15 April and Denmark's Burnell and Hungary's Borics are vying to be the next contender.

The men are tied as the number two contender in the division. In the co-main event, former champion Phil Davis takes on Lithuania's Julius Anglickas in a light-heavyweight fight.

Both fighters are in the process of a rebuild after losses to Russian champion Vadim Nemkov last year. Davis, 37, will feel he has the momentum after picking up the 23rd win of his career against former UFC contender Yoel Romero in September.

Also on the card in St Louis, Missouri, is an all-American middleweight fight between the experienced 36-year-old John Salter and undefeated fighter Johnny Eblen.

Eblen is on a 10-fight winning streak while Salter is competing for the first time since losing to middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi via knockout last August. Prospect Jay-Jay Wilson opens the main card as he looks to defend his 8-0 unbeaten record against Russian Gadzhi Rabadanov.

What's on?

Preliminary card, from 23:00 GMT, 12 March
Alex Polizzi (US) v Jose Augusto (Brazil) - light heavyweight
Derek Anderson (US) v Goiti Yamauchi (Brazil) - welterweight
Romero Cotton (US) v Freddy Sandoval (US) - middleweight
Diana Avsaragova (US) v Ashley Deen (US) - flyweight
Cody Law (US) v James Adcock (US) - featherweight
Roman Faraldo (US) v Kelvin Rayford (US) - welterweight
Jordan Howard (US) v Trevor Ward (US) - bantamweight
Josh Augustine (US) v Josh Weston (US) - welterweight
Main card, from 02:00 GMT 13 March
Adam Borics (Hungary) v Mads Burnell (Denmark) - featherweight
Phil Davis (US) v Julius Anglickas (Lithuania) - light heavyweight
John Salter (US) v Johnny Eblen (US) - middleweight
Jay-Jay Wilson (US) v Gadzhi Rabadanov (Russia) - lightweight

BBC Coverage

Saturday, 12 March

Starts at 23:00 (main card begins 02:00) - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

