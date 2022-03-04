Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are both coming into Saturday's fight off defeats to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Best friends turned enemies - Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal get to settle their differences when they fight in the main event at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Americans used to train together, hang out together and live together, but the relationship eventually turned sour, resulting in Covington leaving their gym in 2020.

The reasons behind the breakdown in their relationship differ. Covington, 34, insists Masvidal became jealous of his success when he won the interim welterweight title in 2018, while Masvidal, 37, accuses Covington of withholding money from his coach.

With Covington's wrestling prowess matching up against Masvidal's superior striking, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated grudge matches in UFC history.

Fellow professional MMA fighters have been predicting how the fight may go.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman: "I'm excited for this fight, I'll be honest. I'm kind of a fan of both," Usman told ESPN external-link .

"I can't wait to see who got the last piece of chicken when they were living together, who was the strongest and who was the best. I think Colby is going to realise it's a lot harder to take Masvidal down than it was all those years ago in the gym, while on the flipside Masvidal is going to realise it's a lot harder to strike with Colby."

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley: "I feel Masvidal will win because he's the big brother. Once you have big brother syndrome you can't really shake that," Woodley told MMA Junkie external-link .

"Colby never really had that breakout moment in the gym. Masvidal just needs to control his emotions and not turn it into a fight where he just wants to hurt him and embarrass him."

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland: "I think they will be bros after. If the rivalry was legit, if they had some hard feelings, fighting is usually a way to solve those feelings. We'll see how mad they truly are once the fight is over with, but I predict a hug at the end of the fight."

Bellator bantamweight Brian Moore: "I think Covington will win by decision, unfortunately. I'd love to see Masvidal win with a knockout but I think Covington takes the decision."

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya: "For me, it's the striking which could be the difference in this fight," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel external-link .

"Jorge is going to sprawl and brawl and Colby is going to try to take him down. I just want to see some madness in there."

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell: "I'm not betting on it because I'm not that confident. I think both of them are good at different things. I kind of hate to see the personal attacks and I hope after the fight they hug it out. I don't know who's going to win, but I hope both guys leave that cage healthy."

UFC light-heavyweight Anthony Smith: "I'm going Masvidal," Smith said on Michael Bisping's podcast external-link .

"Fortunately for Masvidal, Colby's only realistic way of victory is to take him down. And again, fortunately for Masvidal, that means he's got to come within arm's reach, so he doesn't have to worry about chasing Colby - Colby is going to come to him."

UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker: "I've seen Covington fight live and it's something else," Whittaker told MMA journalist James Lynch external-link .

"I think if Covington can get in there, take Masvidal down and just hold him down, I think he can get it done."