Sinead Kavanagh secured a unanimous decision victory in a pulsating back and forth all-Irish contest with Leah McCourt at Bellator 275 in Dublin on Friday.

Backed by a vociferous home crowd, and with team-mate Conor McGregor cheering her on at cage-side, the 36-year-old got the better of the grappling exchanges to edge all three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

The victory puts Kavanagh in contention for a rematch with featherweight world champion Cris Cyborg.

