Brett Johns suffered a unanimous decision loss to Danny Sabatello in his one Bellator fight to date

Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns says he is "ready to take the test" ahead of his Bellator 275 fight with Khurshed Kakhorov in Dublin on Friday night.

Johns, who turned 30 this week, is looking for a first Bellator win after leaving UFC in October 2020.

He says anything other than victory over Germany's Kakhorov would be a "big disappointment".

"I can't say I am going to do this or that, but the goal is to win," Johns told BBC Sport Wales.

"Khurshed is as tough as old boots, a heavy hitter. It's going to be a tough fight.

"I am starting to show these battle scars the older I get, so I am not planning on taking any punches, put it that way, because my battery life is slightly draining.

"But I am going to be fit as I always am. It would be absolutely fantastic to get a stoppage but to get the win out there, in front of some friends and family, would be the main goal. That would be a dream come true."

Johns, from Swansea, has only fought once since leaving UFC.

He was defeated in his promotional debut by Danny Sabatello in May at Bellator 259. He was on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC prior to loss and has a professional record of 17 wins and three defeats.

"I truly believe I am one of the best in the world, regardless of wins or losses," Johns told BBC Sport Wales.

"Records mattered 10 years ago, they don't matter now. It matters who you fight.

"I can say with my hand on heart that I have fought the hardest and toughest guys out there and I will continue to do so.

"Khurshed is a very tough guy, a very good up-and-coming guy. He is not exactly a walk in the park, but things like that excite me.

"This is the step in the right direction, what I wanted to do. I am ready to take the test."

Johns travelled to America to take on Erik Perez in his second Bellator fight last October, only for the Mexican to withdraw through injury.

After taking Christmas off, Johns' preparations did not start well thanks to a bout of Covid-19 and what he describes as "a nasty infection in the abdomen area".

But he is in confident mood, adding: "I feel like the skill level of Khurshed is nowhere near the guys I have already fought.

"If he hits me on the chin I am going to know all about it, but the game-plan for me this year is I am looking to get two or three fights and win them. That's going to generate momentum."

Johns' fellow Welshman Scott Pedersen is also on the card in Dublin, as he takes on Nathan Kelly.

Gegard Mousasi's middleweight contest with Austin Vanderford is top of the bill.