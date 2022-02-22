Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Welterweights Logan Storley and Andrey Koreshkov have moved up the Bellator rankings after big wins at Bellator 274 in Connecticut.

American Storley pulled off the biggest win of his career, beating former title challenger Neiman Gracie on points.

Koreshkov, meanwhile, finished Chance Rencountre with a spinning backheel in just 38 seconds.

Storley, 29, leapfrogged Gracie into fourth place while Russia's Koreshkov surged up three places into sixth spot.

While Storley called for a title shot after his victory, 33-year-old Koreshkov is pushing to fight in London on 13 May against Paul 'Semtex' Daley.

Daley is set to retire after the London card - which features his bitter rival Michael 'Venom' Page challenge for the welterweight title.

Elsewhere, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi slipped down to fourth spot in the men's pound-for-pound rankings before his title defence in Dublin this Friday.

You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here external-link .