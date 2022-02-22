Bellator Dublin: Peter Queally withdraws from clash with Kane Mousah because of injury
|Bellator 270: Gegard Mousasi v Austin Vanderford
|Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Date: Friday, 25 February
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 21:00 GMT; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.
Irishman Peter Queally has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Kane Mousah at Bellator Dublin on Friday because of an injury.
The withdrawal of fan-favourite Queally sees the all-Irish featherweight fight between Leah McCourt and Sinead Kavanagh promoted to co-main event.
Bellator Dublin is also headlined by Gegard Mousasi's middleweight title defence against Austin Vanderford and will be live on BBC Three from 21:00 and BBC iPlayer from 18:00.
|Bellator Dublin main card, from 21:00, 25 February
|Gegard Mousasi (Netherlands) v Austin Vanderford (USA) - middleweight title
|Leah McCourt (Ireland) v Sinead Kavanagh (Ireland)
|Ciaran Clarke (Ireland) v Abou Tounkara (France)
|Khasan Magomedsharipov (Russia) v Jose Sanchez (Spain)
|Brian Moore (Ireland) v Jornel Lugo (USA)