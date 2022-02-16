Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Neiman Gracie takes on rival welterweight Logan Storley

Brazilian Neiman Gracie faces Logan Storley in a key welterweight fight at Bellator 274 in Connecticut in the early hours of Sunday (00:30 GMT).

Gracie sits fourth in Bellator's welterweight rankings with USA fighter Storley a place below. The winner will consider himself in pole position to push for a title fight in 2022.

The co-main event features former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov against American Chance Rencountre.

In addition, the main card includes a lightweight fight between USA fighter Adam Piccolotti and American-Armenian Georgi Karakhanyan, as well as an all-American heavyweight bout between unbeaten prospect Davion Franklin and Said Sowma.

As well as live coverage on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, the programme will be available in full on catch-up and on demand.

What's on?

Preliminary card, from 00:30 GMT, 20 February Mandel Nallo (Canada) v Nick Browne (USA) Brennan Ward (USA) v Brandon Bell (USA) Aviv Gozali (Israel) v Bobby King (USA) DeAnna Bennett (USA) v Justine Kish (Russia) Jordan Newman (USA) v Cody Herbert (USA) Justin Montalvo (USA) v Corey Samuels (USA) Isaiah Hokit (USA) v Theodore Macuka (USA) Orlando Mendoza (USA) v Jonathan Di Lorenzo (USA)

Main card, from 03:00 GMT, 20 February Neiman Gracie (Brazil) v Logan Storley (USA) Andrey Koreshkov (Russia) v Chance Rencountre (USA) Georgi Karakhanyan (USA) v Adam Piccolotti (USA) Davion Franklin (USA) v Said Sowma (USA)

