Casey O'Neill is back in action this Saturday in her fourth UFC fight

Scotland's Casey O'Neill wants to "ruin the retirement party" of Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 in Houston on Saturday.

Modafferi, 39, is set to call time on her 18-year MMA career and will retire as a key pioneer in the women's game.

"I'm going out there to smash Roxy and I don't feel bad about it at all," O'Neill, 24, told BBC Sport.

"There are absolutely zero mixed feelings. I've got no friends when it comes to being in the cage."

She added: "This is the sport. We can be nice to each other before, we can be nice to each other after, but on Saturday night I'm coming to break you no matter who you are."

O'Neill, who grew up in Australia, had a sensational 2021 with three wins and is currently 8-0 in her MMA career.

She is 15th in the 125lb flyweight division rankings and had some choice words for fellow Scottish flyweight Joanne Wood, who is ranked number seven.

"I always supported her because she was a fellow Scot and I always support anybody who is from where I am from," said O'Neill.

"But then she called me out on The MMA Hour and tried to diss me and said she doesn't like me for ridiculous reasons.

"When she walked past me at the PI (UFC Performance Institute), she never once said a word, had her head down and didn't say anything to me.

"I just found it disrespectful and rude. She's not even that good of a fighter anyway and if she wants to fight, we can fight.

"We fight in the same weight division, in the same promotion. I just want to know what the problem is, but she's never once addressed it."