Sean Strickland, right, beat Jack Hermansson, left, at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

Sean Strickland was critical of his own performance, despite beating Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night for his sixth victory in a row.

Strickland, 30, won the middleweight bout in five rounds via a split decision in Las Vegas.

"Maybe I let the pressure get to me," said the American. "Sorry, lesson learned. Won't happen again".

"I will fight whoever you put in front of me, but if they have the belt I'll be very happy," he added.

Other winners on the night were Nick Maximov, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Brendan Allen, Bryan Battle and Julian Erosa.