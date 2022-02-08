Bellator London: Douglas Lima fights Jason Jackson, plus Britons Luke Trainer and Kate Jackson added to card
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Brazilian Douglas Lima will fight American Jason Jackson at Bellator London on 13 May in a crucial fight for the welterweight division.
With Michael 'Venom' Page headlining against reigning champion Yaroslav Amosov, Lima will be confident that victory over the number three contender would secure a title shot against the winner.
Bellator also confirmed Britons Luke Trainer, Kate Jackson, Robert Whiteford, Alfie Davies and Tim Wilde will appear on the stacked London card.
Lima, 34, has not fought since defeat by Page in London last October - the tenth of his career - while Jackson is in excellent form on a five-fight winning streak.
Unbeaten light heavyweight Trainer will fight Cameroon's Simon Biyong, who is coming into the contest on the back of just his second career defeat against Christian Edwards.
Scotland's Whiteford is in a potentially explosive featherweight match-up with 37-year-old veteran Daniel Weichel, while Davies is in an all-British lightweight bout against Wilde, the duo sharing identical MMA records of 14 wins and four defeats.
Former flyweight title contender Jackson returns from a two-year absence against Greek fighter Elina Kallionidou, who has endured a difficult Bellator career with one win and four losses.
The Cornwall native has not fought since her first-round knockout defeat by the Netherlands' Denise Kielholtz in October 2020, who has also been added to the card.
Kielholtz, 32, was beaten by current flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez in her last fight and will be targeting a confidence-boosting win against Japan's Kana Watanabe.
