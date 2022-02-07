Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Cory McKenna will take on American Elise Reed

Welsh duo Jack Shore and Cory McKenna are ready to put on a show for a "home" crowd when the UFC comes to London's O2 Arena on 19 March.

Shore faces Russia's Timur Valiev in a bantamweight bout as he seeks to extend his professional record to 16-0.

McKenna fights American Elise Reed as she searches for a second win in the promotion.

The event will mark the return of a British UFC crowd for the first time in three years.

Shore is looking forward to welcoming back fans after his last three fights took place behind closed doors.

"I took 1,000 to Copenhagen in my debut and I was the first fight of the night," said the Abertillery fighter.

"I've always had this big following from Wales but these last three fights I haven't been able to show it.

"The atmosphere, the weigh-ins, the walkouts, the intros with Bruce Buffer will all be a different ball game.

"I can't wait - it's going to be electric."

The Welsh bantamweight is full of respect for his opponent.

"He's in a bit of a similar situation to me in that he's probably one win away from entering the rankings," Shore added.

"My intention is to go out there and make it one-sided like I always try to do, but he's a good guy and I look forward to sharing the cage with him."

Strawweight McKenna has not fought in front of a UFC crowd yet.

"My family have been at every fight in my career besides the two fights at the Apex [in Las Vegas] due to Covid, so it was important for me to get on this card and have them see me fight live at least once in the big show," she said.

The Cwmbran fighter's last bout was in November 2020, when she beat Kay Hansen by unanimous decision despite tearing her ankle ligaments in the third round.

McKenna also fractured her ankle during the fight and needed reconstructive surgery.

Despite the setback she was determined to get back to fitness as soon as possible.

"I was training even with the surgery," said McKenna.

"I was in a cast, then a boot, hopping on one leg, holding weight plates, sitting on a bike, ski-erg machine, rowing one-legged - there's always a way to train around stuff."

Problems with headaches forced McKenna to pull out of a bout in September and it will be almost 16 months to the day since she last fought when she returns to the octagon to face Reed.

"She's a tricky girl. In the UFC nobody is a slouch - it's the highest level. It'll be a good test and an opportunity to show everyone what I've been working on," she said.

"I'm looking forward to getting that win in front of that home crowd.

"I know people say they fight for other people but I don't. It sounds selfish but I fight purely because I love it."