Bellator returned with its first event of 2022 with a cracking fight night in Phoenix that was headlined by a gritty display of championship mettle.

Ryan Bader became the undisputed heavyweight champion with a superb comeback display against Valentin Moldavsky while Benson Henderson crept towards retirement with an upset in the chief support.

With a heavyweight championship night in Paris also announced, BBC Sport looks at five talking points from Bellator 273.

Bader's best weight is heavyweight

Bader spent the last two years trying to reclaim the light-heavyweight crown after losing the belt to Vadim Nemkov in August 2020.

The American was unsuccessful in that attempt and returned to heavyweight after a near three-year absence to defend that crown.

Fedor Emelianenko's ward Moldavsky was crowned interim champion in the meantime, but at 38 Bader's future is now surely at heavyweight.

Going up and down in weight is difficult on any body, but Bader looked stronger at heavyweight than he has done in his recent stints at 205lbs.

The heavyweight champion was able to hit a new gear in the championship rounds and weather a wickedly fast-paced storm from Russian Moldavsky. Heavyweight contenders will have been watching Bader's comeback with interest and with his next fight already decided, he looks to be staying in that division for now.

Kongo gets Paris dream fight

Cheick Kongo will welcome Ryan Bader to Paris in May

While Bader showed the fight of a dog, Cheick Kongo was watching from cageside. The Frenchman knew he would be fighting the winner of the Bellator 273 event and has been given his third crack at the heavyweight title in his home country.

A title fight in Paris on 6 May is a dream come true for Kongo, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Tim Johnson in Bellator's first visit to France in 2020.

Kongo will turn 47 just a few weeks after his upcoming fight and it is not wild to assume his encounter with Bader could be his last and his final chance to claim Bellator gold.

There is plenty of intrigue in this fight - not to mention Kongo has 45 pro fights to his name and is an icon of French MMA - but this contest is also a rematch.

Bader retained his title in their 2019 meeting, but the fight was stopped in the first round due to an accidental eye poke. Kongo will be eager to gain revenge and pull off a fairytale night in front of his home fans.

Who is the best heavyweight in the world?

Francis Ngannou is the UFC heavyweight champion

The two premier heavyweight champions are Bellator's Bader and UFC's Francis Ngannou. People will have strong opinions about the question of the best heavyweight in the world but the fact remains Ngannou and Bader have not fought each other.

Ngannou was a rapidly rising star when then light-heavyweight Bader switched over to Bellator in 2017, but has since beaten the likes of Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and most recently Ciryl Gane.

Bader was never given the chance to fight for UFC light-heavyweight gold but has been far and wide the best heavyweight in Bellator. Bader's losses in the UFC came against the best of the best - the likes of Jon Jones - but he has certainly found his groove at heavyweight in Bellator.

Ngannou would appear the favourite for the world's best considering how he has added some excellent grappling to his frightening knockout game.

It is hard to see anyone beating Ngannou at this point in time but the Cameroonian has come undone in the past against fighters exactly like Bader. Then again, perhaps the American is too small to hang with Ngannou?

Ngannou's future with the UFC is unclear as he continues his contract dispute and it is not beyond the realm of possibility he could become a free agent this year. The UFC will be desperate to keep hold of him, even if they don't admit it, but maybe in a dream world we could see the best of Bellator fight the best in the UFC.

Henderson can call it a day with a spotless record

Benson Henderson had family in the cage with him after his fight

Benson Henderson was on the longest losing streak of his career but managed to pull off an upset win against lightweight Islam Mamedov.

The Russian, guided by Khabib Nurmagomedov, was riding a 19-fight winning streak and was a big favourite against the 38-year-old Henderson.

But just as Bader did, Henderson dug deep in front of his home crowd and has now finished his contract with Bellator.

Henderson had his children in the cage with him, a good indication he might be ready to call it a day, and what a career it has been for the former UFC lightweight champion.

A Bellator belt may have eluded him but with a 40-fight record and 29 wins, Henderson is a fine example for any young fighter.

Henderson's character is second to none and he is admired as much outside of the cage as in it. Henderson and his wife Maria - who is also a fighter - are both coaches in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and are likely to have a big effect on the next generation of fighters in Phoenix.

But there is also a chance Henderson could move to Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship, with TV cameras spotting the two speaking after the fight.

"I just said I'm a big fan of his and heard rumours of an Eagle FC or something like that," Henderson said about the exchange.

"I don't know how much longer I'll be doing this for Bellator, so I wanted to soak it all in. I'm not sure if this would've been my last fight or not, so I wanted to enjoy it."

He added: "Might keep going, might not, we'll find out. This is my last fight on my deal with Bellator. They pay me a lot of money. I might've [underperformed in] my contract, so going into the renegotiations I'm not sure how they're going treat me."

Lee leaves Phoenix the bad guy?

Birmingham fighter Aiden Lee was furious when his fight with Henry Corrales was stopped in the third round. Lee had taken up all his allotted time to recover from an accidental eye poke and referee Mike Beltran decided to halt the contest.

Lee appeared to want more time and his angry response sparked booing from the Phoenix crowd.

Corrales was given a technical decision after the scorecards were revealed, which did nothing to curb Lee's frustrations as he shook his head and walked off.

You have to feel for Lee, although he would have needed a big finish in the final round to turn around what had been a dominant performance for the most part from Corrales.

Fight fans on social media and in the arena clearly felt Lee was milking the eye poke, but it goes to show how polarising these type of results can be. Often it is the victim of the accidental blow that gets the brunt of the crowd's fury but surely you have to feel for Lee, who otherwise would have had over two minutes to find a Hail Mary moment.