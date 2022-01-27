Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Molly McCann is back in action in London

Liverpudlian Molly McCann will fight Brazilian Luana Carolina in a flyweight bout at UFC London on 19 March.

The 31-year-old has won two and lost two of her last four fights and is aiming to claim back-to-back victories for the first time since 2019.

She beat Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision in her last bout in September.

UFC London is already full of British talent, with heavyweight Tom Aspinall headlining for the first time in the octagon against Alexander Volkov.

Top featherweight contender Arnold Allen, debutant Muhammad Mokaev, bantamweight Nathaniel Wood and Welsh duo Jack Shore and Corey McKenna are also on the card.

The UFC returns to the UK for the first time since 2019, with coronavirus restrictions preventing the US MMA promotion from staging its annual fight night in London.