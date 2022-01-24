Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 273 Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona Date: Sunday, 30 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app from 00:30 GMT

Ryan Bader fights for the heavyweight world champion belt against Russian-Ukrainian Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273 in Phoenix, Arizona in the early hours of Sunday.

USA fighter Bader from the USA won the title at Bellator 214 in 2019, while Moldavsky won the Interim title at Bellator 261 in June last year - with Sunday's bout to unify the two titles.

The co-main event also features Arizona local Benson Henderson against Russia's Islam Mamedov who is currently on a 20-bout unbeaten streak.

In addition, the main card includes a featherweight fight between Britain's Aiden Lee, from Birmingham, and American Henry "OK" Corrales as well as a welterweight bout between American duo Sabah Homasi and Jaleel Willis.

As well as live coverage on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, the programme will be available in full on catch-up and on demand.

What's on?

Preliminary card, from 00:00 GMT, 30 January Darrion Caldwell (USA) v Enrique Barzola (Peru) Saad Awad (USA) v Chris Gonzales (USA) Dalton Rosa (USA) v Duane Johnson (USA) Sullivan Cauley (USA) v Ben Parrish (USA) Weber Almeida (Brazil) v Joshua Wright (USA) Lucas Brennan (USA) v Benjamin Lugo (USA) Nikita Makhailov (Russia) v Blaine Shutt (USA)

Main card, from 03:00 GMT, 30 January Ryan Bader (USA) v Valentin Moldavsky (Russia) Benson Henderson (USA) v Islam Mamedov (Russia) Henry Corrales (USA) v Aiden Lee (UK) Sabah Homasi (USA) v Jaleel Willis (USA)

BBC coverage

Sunday, 30 January

Starts at 00:30 (main card begins 03:00) - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.