Ngannou's victory was his sixth straight win and first heavyweight title defence

Francis Ngannou produced a stunning comeback to earn a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane and retain his heavyweight title at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California.

Seemingly down two rounds going into the third, Ngannou, 35, utilised his wrestling skills to land a series of takedowns throughout the rest of the fight and edge French interim champion Gane on points to unify the heavyweight division.

It was an uncharacteristic move for Cameroon's Ngannou, whose punching power has earned him the reputation as one of the most fearsome knockout artists in UFC history.

Following the fight, Ngannou admitted his preparations had been hampered by a knee injury in training, but refused to pull out.

He explained: "Three weeks ago, I hurt my knee. But this was a moment for me to make statement and remind people I'm the champ. Some people sleep on me and forget about me."

In the co-main event, Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo reclaimed the UFC flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Mexico's Brandon Moreno.

After a win apiece and a draw in their three meetings so far, Figueiredo called for an unprecedented fourth title fight with Moreno in Mexico.

