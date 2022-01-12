Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jorge Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in December before he suffered an injury

Leon Edwards has called Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington "two bums" after the welterweights were slated to headline UFC 272.

It has been widely reported Masvidal and Covington will fight on 5 March, with Birmingham's Edwards seemingly next in line for a shot at the UFC title.

Masvidal and Covington were both beaten by champion Kamaru Usman in their most recent fights, and Edwards reacted to the fight news on Twitter, saying: "Two bums coming off losses."

Edwards, 30, was scheduled to fight Masvidal in December before the American was forced to withdraw with injury and the UFC has decided against trying to rebook the fight - which could pave the way for Edwards to finally be given a title shot.

Covington is the most recent man to fail to dethrone Usman, losing a decision in November, but his comeback fight against Masvidal is set to headline UFC 272 in a five-round non-title fight in Las Vegas.

The UFC often shies away from placing non-title bouts at the top of pay-per-view cards, but fans have been desperate to see Masvidal and Covington in the octagon together.

The welterweights were once friends and gym partners and even lived together for a time when Covington was still part of the American Top Team in Florida.

Both men insist problems began before Covington's decision to leave ATT in 2020, but Masvidal has been publicly feuding with his former team-mate ever since.

Edwards, 30, has been made to wait for a title shot despite a 10-fight unbeaten streak, in part due to the popularity of Covington and Masvidal.

Both men have been given two title shots each since 2019, while Edwards has repeatedly been overlooked.