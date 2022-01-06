Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Dubliner Sinead Kavanagh will fight Belfast's Leah McCourt at Bellator Dublin

Leah McCourt is relishing the opportunity to take on Sinead Kavanagh in a "historic" night for Irish MMA at Bellator Dublin on 25 February.

Gegard Mousasi's middleweight title defence against Austin Vanderford headlines the fight night, with Peter Queally also in action.

McCourt and Kavanagh, two of Ireland's leading fighters, will face each other on a stacked main card.

"It's probably the biggest Irish fight of all time," McCourt told BBC Sport.

Bellator also confirmed Welshman Brett Johns and Birmingham's Fabian Edwards will feature on the card. Johns will fight undefeated Khurshed Kakhorov of Tajikistan, while Irishman Brian Moore takes on American Jornel Lugo.

However, Kavanagh v McCourt, a long-mooted fight, is likely to be a massive attraction for a fervent Irish crowd.

McCourt is from Belfast while Kavanagh is from Dublin. The women know each other well, having sparred together down the years, with McCourt a regular visitor to John Kavanagh's SBG Gym in Dublin.

There is unlikely to be any fiery build-up - but even though the two are friends, McCourt says that will have no bearing on her preparations or result.

"Nothing's ever personal for me when I fight somebody," she said.

But the fight is unique in the context of Irish MMA. Contests between two Irish fighters at an elite level are hard to come by in MMA. John Kavanagh, the coach of two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, described the bout as "one of the biggest national fights" and certainly the "the biggest Irish female fight of all time".

With six wins and one defeat, McCourt is less experienced. Kavanagh has five losses on her 12-fight record and recently made history when she became the first Irishwoman to compete for a Bellator world title.

"It just seemed like the right time for this fight," McCourt said.

"We're the two highest-ranked Irish fighters in a major promotion and we're fighting each other in Dublin. It's definitely going to be a moment for history.

"This is definitely going to be up there as a special occasion because it's such a big fight for Ireland that we're fighting in Dublin.

"If you can experience Bellator Dublin, you have to go because in this world and everything that's going on, that type of energy you feel in that arena is not normal.

"It's unbelievable, it's special. It's not normal. Unless you're there you don't understand how special it is."

Kavanagh is certainly a huge test for McCourt, who has been slowly built into one of Bellator's biggest stars on their European circuit.

McCourt could consider herself ready for a title shot against champion Cris Cyborg should she beat recent contender Kavanagh.

"I know it'll be a fight from the start. We both like to finish in our own ways," McCourt said.

"I think about my development and Sinead is a great fight, a great test for me.

"It's the type of fight I need in my career to get better. I can't remember the last time I've been so excited for a fight."