Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

A promising young footballer, Aaron Aby played alongside Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Gareth Bale

Aaron Aby was victorious at Cage Warriors 132 with an impressive display against former world champion Samir Faiddine.

The flyweight fighter from Wrexham was declared winner via unanimous decision at York Hall.

Born with cystic fibrosis, the Welshman also fought off stage three cancer to return to mixed martial arts.

Victory over the Frenchman secures Aby's first win in the promotion.