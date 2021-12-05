Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jose Aldo beat Rob Font in a lop-sided win at UFC Vegas 44

Jose Aldo called out TJ Dillashaw after securing his third win in a row at UFC Vegas 44.

The former featherweight champion took a big step towards his goal of becoming a two-weight UFC champion with a convincing decision victory over Rob Font.

But he admitted he was unlikely to be given a title shot in his next contest.

"I want to fight for the title but we don't know what's going to happen with that," Aldo said.

Interim belt holder Petr Yan and current champion Aljamain Sterling are pencilled in to contest the next title fight in early 2022 and Aldo has set his sights on fighting former champion Dillashaw next.

"So Dillashaw is right there just sitting. I want to fight Dillashaw," he said. "That would be my best opponent next."

Dillashaw (17-4) is currently recovering from a knee injury and has been unable to find his best form since a return from a lengthy doping ban in 2021.

He won his comeback fight against Cory Sandhagen in July, but it was a controversial split decision win with many onlookers scoring the bout for Sandhagen.

Aldo, on the other hand, picked up the 31st win of his career in Las Vegas and has recovered superbly from suffering three defeats in a row.

Losses at bantamweight to Yan and Marlon Moraes and at featherweight to Alexander Volkanovski had appeared to spell the end of 35-year-old Aldo's illustrious career, but the Brazilian feels he has discovered a new version of himself after putting together an impressive winning streak.

"I trained for this," Aldo said. "I want to be a champion in this division and I'm working for that.

"Rob Font's a tough opponent. I respect him a lot but nobody's going to stop me.

"We trained to become a complete MMA fighter. I want to be as complete as I can - this is the new Aldo that you're seeing."