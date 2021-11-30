Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Sergio Pettis defeated Juan Archuleta for the Bellator bantamweight world title in April

Bellator 272 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut Date: Friday, 3 December Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 GMT

Sergio Pettis can pinpoint the exact moment he started to fully believe in himself.

At the end of the fourth round, in a gruelling battle against Juan Archuleta for the Bellator bantamweight world title in April, Pettis glanced over at his opponent and saw him sat down breathing heavily on his stool.

"He looked flustered. I was like 'man, I could push a lot harder right now, I don't feel tired, this is crazy'," Pettis, 28, told BBC Sport.

"From that whole experience I learned my potential is very high and I have to trust myself more."

American Pettis went on to earn a unanimous decision victory that night to claim his first Bellator world title, and is now set to defend it for the first time against Japan's Kyoji Horiguchi in the main event of Bellator 272 in Connecticut on Friday.

'I had to get over some bad habits'

For Pettis, the bout will continue the upward trajectory of a career where for the first half, there were concerns he may not fulfil his potential.

After joining the UFC at the age of 21, he went on to record nine wins and five defeats, before joining Bellator in 2019 where he is unbeaten in his first four fights.

Pettis says he struggled with his mental health during the early stages of his MMA career.

"I used to be my worst critic," said Pettis.

"I used to beat myself up really bad and I used to talk down upon myself and not truly believe in my potential. I guess I had some mental health issues and I had to get over some bad habits I had as a kid."

"Growing up, I was short with a lot of acne and I looked down upon myself. I didn't feel confident at a young age and I think it showed in my career for the first half."

Now a decade into his professional MMA career, Pettis has transformed his way of thinking into a more positive approach.

He says he is finally starting to feel comfortable with who he is, and wants to inspire others who may have suffered similar issues.

"I feel like now I'm starting to realise how to enjoy being who I am," said Pettis.

"It's a crazy journey but I'm glad things are slowly turning out now the way I visualised.

"I feel there's so much negativity being shared in this world, and I want to be a positive force. I want people to see there's different routes of living."

'This is my belt and it's my time'

Bellator president Scott Coker signed Sergio Pettis in 2019 following a six-year stint in the UFC

Pettis' positive mindset translates to how he wants to perform inside the cage when he takes on Horiguchi on Friday.

Horiguchi, 31, is bantamweight champion in Japanese promotion Rizin, but is signed to Bellator and competes in both promotions as part of the two organisations' talent-sharing relationship.

The fight carries extra significance in that Horiguchi will be fighting for the Bellator title he had to vacate in 2019 because of a serious knee injury.

"I saw on Kyoji's Instagram, he said he's 'going to get my belt back'," said Pettis.

"He feels like this is his belt so I've got to go out there and show him this is my belt and it's my time."

Pettis is predicting an entertaining fight because of the clash in styles between the two fighters.

While Pettis has a strong background in taekwondo, Horiguchi's style is more karate-based - one of the rarer forms of combat in MMA, which Pettis is looking forward to testing himself against.

"I feel like my style is versatile - I can go out there and adjust and figure out what I have to do to win these fights," said Pettis.

"He's got some power, he's a little bit shorter than me and has a good in-and-out game, but I feel where I'm at with my head and my life, I can really go out there and show what I'm capable of doing.

"I'm not afraid of losing the belt and I'm really excited to show my improvements and what I've been working on."

The Bellator 272 prelims start from 23:55 GMT on Friday, with the main card at 03:00.

The event will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

All times are GMT and are subject to change.