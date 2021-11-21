Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Joanne Wood

Joanne Wood lost in the first round of her UFC fight against Talia Santos.

Santos won the women's flyweight bout in Las Vegas by submission four minutes and 49 seconds into the contest.

It was a 19th win out of 20 for the Brazilian, who had replaced Alexa Grasso after the latter had pulled out of the event injured.

Scot Wood's fight was part of the UFC's Ketlen Vieira v Miesha Tate event, with Brazilian Vieira winning the headline bout by unanimous decision.