Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) helps coach UFC fighter Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev deserves the next shot at the UFC lightweight title.

Justin Gaethje beat Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden in a thrilling fight last week and expects to face the winner of Charles Oliveira v Dustin Poirier - who fight for the title at UFC 269 on December 11.

After Gaethje declared himself next in line for a title shot, Nurmagomedov commented on Twitter: "You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep."

Gaethje lost to then champion Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in what would be the Russian's final fight of his career.

Nurmagomedov now trains a host of Russian fighters including Makhachev and insisted the emerging contender deserved the next shot.

"In the last eight fights, you got finished three times Justin [Gaethje]," Nurmagomedov said.

"Islam [Makhachev] is on the nine-win streak, three fights in 2021 and all finishes. Just shut up and admit that Islam deserves this title shot, not you."

Gaethje (23-3) was quick to respond to the former UFC lightweight champion, saying he did not believe Nurmagomedov ran his own social media.

Makhachev is 9-0 in the UFC but his recent win over top contender Dan Hooker is by far the biggest victory of his career.

Gaethje - who has fought the likes of Poirier, Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza and Chandler - suggested Makhachev's 21-1 record was padded with lower level opponents.

"Your boy has two [fights with top 15 fighters] and you want him to fight for the belt?" Gaethje said.

"My three losses are former champ [Alvarez], interim champ [Poirier], and current champ [Nurmagomedov]. Islam beat #14 [Thiago Moises] and a late replacement #6 [Hooker]. Stay humble champ.

"Get in line. Don't forget [UFC lightweight] Beneil Dariush is sitting right in front of you."

He added: "I honestly do not believe it's Khabib saying this stuff. He got someone else running that or something."

Nurmagomedov was 29-0 when he retired in 2020 and was 9-0 himself in the UFC when he was given a title shot.

Makhachev trains under Nurmagomedov at American Kickboxing Academy in the United States and the fighter turned coach stood by his comments after Gaethje suggested someone else was tweeting from his account.

"Justin, I'll stick with my opinion," Nurmagomedov said.

"You had a chance and you missed it, but I do agree that [UFC] promotion is more interested in you at the moment.

"Still, you can't ignore a nine-fight absolutely dominant win streak in the UFC. Anyone who has nine victories in a row deserves a title fight, doesn't matter who it is - Islam or someone else.

"Ask any fighter in a roster and they will tell you that a nine-fight winning streak is enough to fight for title."