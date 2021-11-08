Bellator 271: How to watch Cris Cyborg v Sinead Kavanagh
|Bellator 271
|Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Hollywood in Florida, USA Date: Friday, 12 November
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 GMT
Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh challenges Brazil's Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight World Championship at Bellator 271 on Friday.
Cyborg will fight for the title a third time after winning it at Bellator 238 against Canadian Julia Budd and then successfully defending it twice against Australia's Arlene Blencowe and Leslie Smith of the USA at Bellator 249 and 259 respectively.
In her last title defence match, Cyborg beat Smith by a technical knockout in the fifth round.
Kavanagh is currently ranked fifth in the competition and this will be her first shot at the title.
As well as live coverage on the BBC, the programme will be available in full on catch-up.
And you can watch the best individual fights on demand separately.
What's on?
|MAIN CARD, from 03:00 GMT, November 13 2021
|Men's heavyweight co-main event:
|#5-Tyrelle Fortune, USA v #8-Linton Vassell, UK
|Men's featherweight bout:
|#5-Aaron Pico, USA v #8-Justin Gonzales, USA
|Women's featherweight bout:
|#1-Arlene Blencow, Australia v #7-Pam Sorenson, USA
|Men's heavyweight bout:
|#7-Steve Mowry, USA v Rakim Cleveland, USA
|PRELIMINARY CARD, from 00:00 GMT, November 13 2021
|Women's flyweight bout:
|Bruna Ellen, Brazil v Desiree Yanez, USA
|Men's welterweight bout:
|Roman Faraldo, USA v Robert Turnquest, USA
|Men's featherweight bout:
|Cody Law, USA v Colton Hamm, USA
|Women's flyweight bout:
|Valerie Loureda, USA v Taylor Turner, USA
|Men's middleweight bout:
|Jordan Newman, USA vs. Shane O'Shea, USA
