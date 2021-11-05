Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Unbeaten Garry has a 7-0 record while his opponent Jordan Williams is 9-5 after losing three of his last four fights

UFC 268 Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York Date: Saturday, 6 November Coverage: Listen to full radio commentary of the main card from 02:00 GMT Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

It's fair to say Ian Garry's mother did not approve of his decision to quit college and pursue a mixed martial arts dream.

The 23-year-old Irishman still has the letter she wrote to him, calling the plan "stupid".

"I will not support someone who gives up on themselves and takes the easy way out," it reads.

"Being the next Conor McGregor is not a plan."

That last statement also included an expletive.

Growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, Garry always dreamed of being a boxing champion until McGregor's stunning UFC debut in 2013.

The Irishman knocked out Marcus Brimage in 67 seconds before becoming a UFC superstar and Garry has reached the UFC by treading the same path, coming through the amateur ranks and the Cage Warriors promotion.

Now less than four years after his first amateur fight, Garry makes his UFC debut on Saturday against Jordan Williams at the famous Madison Square Garden.

It's the same venue where McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez in 2016 to become the first UFC fighter to be champion in two weight classes simultaneously.

"I understand the magnitude of the situation so much," Garry told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport. "I couldn't be more excited for this.

"To be in New York, making my UFC debut when I'm 23 at MSG, it's insane. But we've been talking about it for years, it's been inevitable."

'I'm going to make this look easy my entire career'

Garry predicts a first-round stoppage and aims to finish Williams in less than the 67 seconds it took McGregor to beat Brimage on his UFC debut

Like his idol, the unbeaten Garry is not short of confidence. Not only is his nickname 'The Future', but the 6ft 3in welterweight has 'The Future is Inevitable' tattooed on his chest.

"I've got to put on a show, like I always do," said Garry, who has a 7-0 professional record.

"The UFC are behind me, they are rolling out the red carpet, and they should be because I'm here and I'm going to show the world what the future of MMA looks like.

"I am going to go in there and make this look easy because that's what I do - and I'm going to make this look easy my entire career.

"That's the goal, that's the plan, I know it's going to happen."

Garry's mother is now on board with the plan. After his unanimous decision win over Jack Grant in June to become a Cage Warriors champion, Garry was in tears as he video-called his 'mam', saying he loved her and "I did it".

On a collision course with dominant Chimaev?

Within 24 hours he had a UFC contract, but his bid to become Ireland's second champion in the sport could see him collide with Khamzat Chimaev, who continued his blistering UFC start with another dominant win at UFC 267 last weekend.

"He's unbelievable, I'm a big fan," added Garry. "His performances have been flawless, he's going to be the next big thing in the welterweight division. He's just hit the top 10 [in the rankings], but I'm coming, don't you worry. I haven't made my debut yet so just wait.

"I want to fight the best guys on the planet, I want to test myself against every single skill set. He's amazing and I believe he'll be up there in title contention within two fights, with the hype he's got.

"I'm in no rush but I'm going to get there, and if anybody is in my way, I'm going to knock them out."

Garry's UFC debut is part of a huge week for Irish MMA. Peter Queally bids to become Bellator's first Irish champion in Dublin this Friday, with James Gallagher fighting in the co-headliner, before Sinead Kavanagh challenges Bellator champion Cris Cyborg next Friday.

"It's the second coming, the second wave," said Garry. "Those Bellator guys have been doing it for a while, but we haven't had that guy in the UFC, the top tier of the sport.

"The next wave of Irish MMA is the UFC, Ian Garry making his debut at MSG and knocking someone out. We're here now, and we're here to stay. We're here to take over."