Michael Chandler says Saturday's bout with Justin Gaethje will be a "fan-friendly" fight

UFC 268 Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York Date: Saturday, 6 November Coverage: Listen to full radio commentary of the main card from 02:00 GMT Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

For weeks, Michael Chandler has been waking up earlier in the morning than usual.

He's been training in the gym that bit harder; running that bit further; watching an extra video, dissecting his opponent's previous fights.

These extra preparations are what the 35-year-old has made in anticipation of facing fellow American Justin Gaethje in a fight described by fans as the 'people's main event' at UFC 268 on Saturday.

"Justin Gaethje and myself is definitely the fight that the fans are excited about," Chandler told BBC Sport.

"I've heard a lot of people say this is the people's main event because every single time either of us steps in the cage we've been in a highly-anticipated, high-paced, fun, and somewhat chaotic fight.

"This fight has all the makings of being fight of the night and possibly even fight of the year."

The lightweight bout sits third on the undercard at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden behind two world title fights.

Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight crown in a rematch against Colby Covington in the main event, while Weili Zhang will look to dethrone women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main.

'Defeat was tough after fairy-tale beginning'

Michael Chandler is looking to bounce back from defeat by Charles Oliveira in May

Chandler will be competing in his third fight in the UFC since moving from rival MMA promotion Bellator last year, where he was a three-time champion.

Following a dream debut where he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, Chandler suffered disappointment in his next fight as he narrowly missed out on the lightweight title to Charles Oliveria.

Chandler says the defeat was tough to come to terms with.

"That first fight against Dan Hooker, it was the fairytale beginning," said Chandler.

"The backflip celebration, the promo, the knockout, the media buzz and then fighting for a title and thinking, 'man, every single thing has worked out perfectly, it feels like I'm going to win the title because it would be the storybook ending to the chapter' - to fall short and be that close, it was definitely tough.

"But you've got to get back on the horse. You have to learn to love those highs like at UFC 257, and also to embrace and accept the lows like UFC 262."

'Gaethje is a scary opponent'

19 of Justin Gaethje's 22 professional wins in MMA have come via knockout

Like Chandler, Gaethje is heading into Saturday's fight on the back of a defeat after being submitted in Khabib Nurmagomedov's final outing last October.

Chandler says 32-year-old Gaethje is the "scariest and most dangerous" opponent he's ever faced in his 13-year long MMA career.

"He has an indomitable will to compete," said Chandler.

"He's extremely skilled in every single aspect of the game. He continues to fight through the hard, hard spots where a lot of guys crack and a lot of guys slow down - that's a scary thought.

"The guy who 'wants to go to the darkness', as he calls it, and the most primal parts of his being, that's a scary opponent.

"I know the skillset I possess though and I believe I'm the better fighter. I'm looking forward to it and I'm sure Justin is looking forward to it."

'The UFC is not what it is without Conor McGregor'

Whoever wins on Saturday will be in pole position to challenge the victor of Charles Oliveria and Dustin Poirier's lightweight title fight at next month's UFC 269.

Chandler says he is open to challenging for the title again, but would also relish a fight against Conor McGregor.

McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg he suffered when beaten by Poirier in July.

"I think it's Conor, or it's a championship fight. Those are the two fights I'm most interested in," said Chandler.

"Everybody thinks you want to fight Conor because of the money. Of course the money is part of it, but the biggest thing about fighting Conor is you get into this sport for the biggest fights on the biggest platform.

"I want to compete against the guy because he's a combat sports icon. Love him or hate him the UFC and mixed martial arts is not what it is without Conor McGregor, so I want to be the guy who fights him next."