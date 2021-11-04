James Gallagher last fought in October 2020 when he defeated Cal Ellenor in Milan

Bellator 270: Patchy Mix v James Gallagher Date: Friday, 5 July Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

For James Gallagher, a world title has long felt like a destiny.

In Dublin on Saturday he could be just one step away from fulfilling his long-known potential when he takes on American Patchy Mix at Bellator 270 in Dublin.

Gallagher has not fought since beating Cal Ellenor last November, with the original date for his bout with Mix postponed from May after he sustained a shoulder injury in training.

While we can expect the same explosive performance from Gallagher in the cage, it's his change in preparations which make the Strabanimal so confidence of his success on Friday.

Outlook and perspective has changed for many people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the Northern Irishman is no different. Not only has he relocated to the USA to train, he has adjusted his mindset after a career "reset".

"I've got to a stage in my career where I'm very well known, I'm very popular and I'm earning big money - but I needed somewhere to get away and get refocused, learn to grow as a person and not just as a martial artist," he said.

"I went over there for a holiday and just didn't come back. I was happy and the training was absolutely amazing. I felt right at home and it was what I needed.

"I've changed as a person and it has changed my focus. Whether anyone sees it or not, I really don't care what anyone thinks, but I am proud of myself and the work I have done."

The move to the USA has not only changed Gallagher's fighting outlook in the ring but how the 25-year-old lives away from the gym.

Gallagher has been working with James Krause in Kansas City, however he says he is still linking up with renowned Irish coach John Kavanagh who has got the Strabane fighter "to a world-class level".

"There is a good vibe. Everyone I am hanging around with they are talking about progression," he added.

"There are no distractions, anything that takes away from training is about my ultimate progression.

"Anything that distracts you from training here is teaching me how to be better at life."

'I am in a good place'

With a Bellator world title potentially on the line should he triumph in Dublin on Friday, Gallagher believes "now is my time".

"What gives me the most motivation is looking back at myself last year, to see how far I have come and how much I have controlled my mind," he added.

"As soon as I wake up at 6am I have a five-minute cold shower. Straight away you are having a battle with yourself and that is my first victory of every day.

"Then I read for an hour, that is my second battle. Nobody wants to read at 7am in the morning, and then I go and find the hardest round in the gym.

"Yo that every day in the gym until it becomes the easiest round. I have been working on this for the last 12 months or so.

"I am now in control of my mind and everything I do in my life. It's a freedom and I am now in a good place."

Patchy Mix's professional record stands at 14 victories and one defeat

While Gallagher is confident of success, Mix will provide a stern test and is third in Bellator's bantamweight rankings, three places ahead of the Northern Irishman.

The 28-year-old has also lost just one of his 15 professional bouts, and only three of his wins have gone the distance.

"I have put my heart and soul into this. There is nobody who can beat me," added a defiant Gallagher.

"He is a very good fighter and it will be a very tough fight but I don't need to do anything. There is nothing he can do to get me rattled.

"If he gets me in the first round, I'll get him in the second. If you get me in the second then I am definitely getting you in the third.

"Say whatever you want, but in my heart, between 40 seconds and three-and-a-half minutes, he will be done. An opportunity will present itself and I am going to take it in that split second.

"The winner of this fight will face Sergio Pettis or Kyoji Horiguchi. After this fight I will be the number one contender in the world and I am going to be fighting for the belts."