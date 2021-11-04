Bellator 270 Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Date: Friday, 5 November Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 BST

Leah 'The Curse' McCourt gives BBC Sport her Bellator 270 main card predictions for a historic night in Dublin.

Peter Queally is the main event in a lightweight title fight against Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire with bantamweight star James Gallagher also in action against Patrick Mix. You can watch all the prelims live from 18:00 BST and the main card from 21:00 BST on BBC iPlayer on Friday.

It is an unbelievable night and it is so special to be the first show back in Dublin since the pandemic.

I was at the last major sporting event when I headlined at Bellator 240 and now the first one back is Bellator 270. It is an amazing time to be an Irish fighter and it is so nice to be a part of it. I will be there cageside Friday night and I can't wait. Here are my predictions for the main card.

Peter Queally (13-5-1) v Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire (23-10) - lightweight title

I think it is going to be a war. It will be another tough fight, back and forth. Peter has come back from some bad losses and bad positions in fights and he always comes back stronger. I can see him just feeding off the energy in the crowd in Dublin. This is a pivotal moment in his career, I can't see anyone but Peter winning the belt. This will come down to who can implement their game plan first. Patricky is so well rounded in every area - striking and grappling - but when he walks out to the Dublin crowd that is going to make a big difference, especially on such a big occasion. It will be in Peter's favour, he always talks about how he feeds off the crowd. His walk-out song is so iconic and it is such a special night for Irish MMA. Peter will come away with the belt.

James Gallagher (11-1) v Patchy Mix (14-1) - bantamweight (Mix missed weight)

James Gallagher was not happy with Patchy Mix missing weight

James is in such great spirits, great energy and he is on top of the world. He has had such a great camp, but it is such a tough fight for James. I have trained with people all over the world and I have never grappled with anyone like James. He is world class - it is a different level of grappling. Until you are in the cage with him or training with him, you don't understand how good he is, how good he is in positions and how fast he is getting into those positions. I think James will come away with a finish. A win will definitely get James a title shot and hopefully it will be in Dublin.

Daniel Weichel (41-12) v Pedro Carvalho (11-5) - featherweight

Pedro Carvalho is up against the experienced Daniel Weichel

Pedro has been up and down in his recent fights. He definitely still believes in himself and that he'll be a world champion. What a tough test in Daniel, he's so experienced and well-rounded. This is his 54th MMA fight. Pedro isn't inexperienced. He has had a good amount of fights and been in deep water before. It will be a hard fight, but I have to say I think Pedro will get the job done. Fighting in Ireland and making that walk, it does give the home fighters such a buzz and a lift.

McCourt's Fight of the Night pick: Queally v 'Pitbull' Freire