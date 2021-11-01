Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 269 Venue : 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Date : Friday, 5 November Coverage : Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 GMT

Ireland's Peter Queally will face off against number one-ranked Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire in a highly anticipated rematch for the vacant lightweight world championship at Bellator 270 on Friday.

The first meeting between the two ended with Queally, now ranked fourth, winning via second round TKO because of a cut on the Brazilian's forehead.

Co-headlining is Ireland's number six-ranked James Gallagher, who fights the number two-ranked Patrick 'Patchy' Mix in a bantamweight bout.

As well as live coverage on the BBC, the programme will be available in full on catch-up.

And you can watch the best individual fights on demand separately.

What's on?

Patricky's younger brother Patricio, announced he was vacating the Bellator MMA lightweight world title because he did not want to get in the way of his sibling's aspirations.

With Patricky claiming the most knockouts of any fighter in the lightweight division, and Queally's last three victories coming by the way of stoppages, this fight is sure to be an explosive one.

The co-main event is also set to be an enthralling bout, with both Gallagher and his American opponent Mix displaying finishing ability.

Elsewhere, Dublin fighter Charlie Ward was meant to be fighting Englishman Fabian Edwards but due to a ruptured bicep, Ward has been replaced by Bellator debutant Robert 'Pato' Fonseca.

Rounding out the main card is German submission artist Daniel Weichel and Bellator newcomer Pedro Carvalho in a featherweight contest.

Also fighting at the top of the undercard is Irish featherweight Ciaran Clarke, who is looking to improve his undefeated streak of three wins against England's Jordan Barton.

Friday, 5 November

Bellator Dublin

18:00-23:00 (main card from 21:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

All times are GMT and are subject to change.

