Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Marvin Vettori is looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in June

Italian middleweight Marvin Vettori says his fight against Paulo Costa "will happen" and he "won't let him find a way out" of Saturday's bout.

The two fighters have agreed to meet at a catchweight of 195lbs for UFC Fight Night 196's main event after Brazilian Costa admitted he won't be able external-link to make the middleweight limit of 185lbs.

"I'm not new to this stuff - the fight is going to happen," Vettori, 28, told BBC Sport.

"I'm ready to go, both mentally and physically, I'm ready to go to battle. It will be a great fight; it will be a war."

Both fighters will walk into Las Vegas' UFC Apex Arena this weekend on the back of defeats by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Vettori was outpointed in a unanimous decision defeat four months ago, while Costa lost by TKO last September.

Despite the defeat, Vettori says his time in the octagon with Adesanya convinced him he will one day be a UFC champion.

"At times I wasn't able to make the most out of the situations I created [with Adesanya], so I've been polishing and perfecting my skills - at this point in my career, that's what it's about," said Vettori.

"I learned [from the fight] that I will be champion, no doubt. I'm going to keep going until that belt is around my waist but for me to do that, Saturday I have to smash Costa."

'My dream is to headline in Italy'

Vettori was born and grew up in Italy, but now trains in the US

Saturday's fight will be Vettori's fourth successive headlining bout in the UFC, cementing himself as the organisation's biggest Italian star.

He attributes much of his success to his work ethic and the life-changing decisions he made as a teenager.

After struggling to find an MMA gym in Italy as a youngster, Vettori moved to London at the age of 18 in order to take his training to the next level, before relocating to the US.

He says although his success is helping MMA grow back home, it's a slow process and for the sport to truly grow in Italy, others must follow his lead in moving abroad.

"I get it man, it's nice to fight and represent the place where you're from and trust me, I'd be the first one to do it if I could," said Vettori.

"But that idea is not real, and it can only take you so far."

"The sport is growing but it's still a process, and the faster they understand we still have to go out and train outside of Italy, the faster we'll get to the level where we can actually stay in Italy to train."

Vettori says his dream is to headline a UFC event in his home country.

"I've been saying for a long time it's one of my dreams," said Vettori.

"I would have to be champion first for me to bring it to Italy, but then I'll defend it. That would be awesome to be honest."

'Till and I could get along'

In April, Vettori was scheduled to take on Darren Till at UFC Vegas 23, but the fight was cancelled after the Briton broke his collarbone during training.

The build-up to the fight was dominated by Till mocking Vettori in a series of social media posts. external-link Vettori holds no grudges, though.

"I know he likes to talk a lot, you know," said a chuckling Vettori.

"But I feel between all the fighters, if it was outside of this context, we could get along."

After the cancellation of that bout, Till was beaten by Derek Brunson in September, a fourth loss in five fights, and Vettori is unsure on whether his contest with the Briton will ever get rescheduled.

"We'll see where Darren is at - I feel like he's fighting some demons too a little bit," said Vettori.

"I'll let him recover and then we'll see."