Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 269 Venue : VTB Arena, Moscow, Russia Date : Saturday, 23 October Coverage : Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 BST

Russian heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko will make his highly anticipated return to the cage following a nearly 22-month absence at Bellator 269 in his home country.

Emelianenko, 45, squares off against number two contender Tim Johnson.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov as he faces Said Sowma.

As well as live coverage on the BBC, the programme will be available in full on catch-up.

And you can watch the best individual fights on demand separately.

What's on?

Russian veteran Emelianenko has claimed first-round knockouts in three of his past four Bellator MMA contests, the former Pride heavyweight champion has shown no signs of winding down a celebrated career.

In his most recent fight in December 2019 he defeated former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson at Bellator 237 in the opening round. Emelianenko wants to repeat this result against Johnson, who has won four of his past five fights.

Russian phenom Usman Nurmagomedov is undefeated in 13 fights

Sowma steps in as a replacement for Tyrell Fortune to square off against Minakov, with both fighters wanting to return to championship contention.

Elsewhere, undefeated Russian phenom and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov faces off against 19-fight veteran Patrik Pietila in a catchweight bout.

Completing the main card will be a middleweight bout between Russia's Anatoly Tokov and Tajikistan's Sharaf Davlatmurodov.

Also fighting on the night is Irish bantamweight Brian Moore, who faces off against Russia's Nikita Mikhailov, while English featherweight Aiden Lee faces Russia's Alexander Osetrov

BBC coverage

Saturday, 23 October

Bellator Moscow

17:00-22:30 (main card from 20:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

Friday, 5 November

Bellator Dublin

18:00-23:00 (main card from 21:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

All times are BST and are subject to change.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.