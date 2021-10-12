Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 268 Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona Date: Saturday, 16 October (into Sunday, 17 October) Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 BST, Saturday

World champion Vadim Nemkov defends his title as Bellator returns to the United States this weekend with the light-heavyweight grand prix semi-finals taking centre stage.

Nemkov, 29, will face Julius Anglickas as he looks to progress to the final.

The contest shares top billing with the other semi-final bout as Ryan "Darth" Bader fights Corey Anderson.

As well as live coverage on the BBC, the programme will be available in full on catch-up.

And you can watch the best individual fights on demand separately as well.

What's on?

Russian fighter Nemkov captured the light-heavyweight crown by defeating the USA's Bader via second-round TKO at Bellator 244 in August 2020.

Currently riding an eight-bout winning streak, the ferocious fighter will go into the contest full of confidence against Anglickas, who is a late replacement for fellow American Anthony "Rumble" Johnson.

It's a battle between the number one and number two contenders in the other semi-final as Bader takes on Anderson, with the two US fighters knowing they are one win away from the opportunity to fight for the $1m prize.

Elsewhere, it's a family affair as married Phoenix couple Benson and Maria Henderson feature.

Maria will open the show when she squares off against Collette Santiago as part of the preliminary card. After cheering his wife on, lightweight Benson will return later on the main card against former world champion Brent Primus.

Completing the main card will be a featherweight bout between the USA's Henry Corrales and Ukraine's Vladyslav Parubchenko.

BBC coverage

Saturday, 16 October

Bellator 268

23:55-05:30 (main card from 03:00, Sunday) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

Saturday, 23 October

Bellator Moscow

19:00-00:00 (main card from 22:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

All times are BST and are subject to change.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.