Khabib was overcome with emotion after beating Justin Gaethje in his final fight and announced his retirement shortly after

Former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov "does not think anything" could tempt him back to the UFC after revealing he agreed with his mother to retire following his beloved father's death.

Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered one of the great MMA fighters of all time and retired last October with a 29-0 unbeaten professional record.

Just four months previously, his father and mentor Abdulmanap had passed away.

Nurmagomedov said he retired "at the perfect time" and it was a "good decision".

The Russian also revealed UFC president Dana White had asked him to consider a return a couple of months ago. Asked about the likelihood of that happening, he replied: "No I don't think so. I don't know if my mind changes and I go a bit crazy, we never know what is going to happen tomorrow.

"Right now I am not drunk on life. I am good, Alhamdulillah."

Nurmagomedov has been on a tour of the UK and was speaking at a fundraising event for charity SKT Welfare at London's Indigo at the O2. In a wide-ranging interview he spoke about:

Trying to forgive UFC rival Conor McGregor

Influence of his father growing up and during his career

Making the decision to retire

Being a global superstar and dealing with mental health

His love of football

'Life has already smashed McGregor'

Nurmagomedov landed a fourth round submission on McGregor in 2018

Nurmagomedov had a bitter rivalry in UFC with McGregor, and in April 2019 the Irish fighter aimed an Islamophobic insult at his opponent, who is a practising Muslim.

In October 2018, both men were suspended and fined when a post-fight brawl marred their UFC 229 contest, which Nurmagomedov had won courtesy of a fourth-round submission.

"Father was a different person than me," said Nurmagomedov."In situations he always had different views than mine. When the things happened with McGregor, he told me to leave it because Allah always has a plan, he always tests you.

"Even when he talked bad about my religion, father said try to forgive. He used to say I am an emotional guy, so how can I forgive [McGregor]? I have to fight with him and smash him.

"I cannot understand 100% the thoughts of my father but as time goes by I can see it. I don't need to smash him any more, life has already smashed him."

'It was like an army life'

Growing up in the mountains of Dagestan in Russia, says Nurmagomedov, his father was a huge influence on his life. He died at a Moscow hospital in July 2020 following complications caused by coronavirus.

He said: "All my life, my father never had a business. I don't know how he made money; all his life he spent investing in people.

"I remember when we were kids, he took me, my brother and cousins from the village and moved to the city. There were not too many opportunities and we lived in one house for 10 years. Some went to school but we trained together morning and night.

"It was like an army life. All day he tried to teach us good manners, push us in education, push us in the gym and he sacrificed his life to invest in me and my brothers. From this house there have been seven world UFC champions and all these guys have helped a lot of people."

'Retiring was the right decision'

Nurmagomedov's father was by his side during his whole career

Nurmagomedov retired from UFC last October after defeating interim champion Justin Gaethje with a second-round choke submission.

Asked whether it was a tough decision, he said: "It was very tough. it was a tough time in my life because I just lost my father in July and fought in October.

"When my father died, my mother and I made the decision that it was going to be the last fight. I fought for a legacy and only came into sport to make history and to give motivation to the younger generations.

"If you are from the mountain, are from a poor part of the world, if you have a dream you can do whatever you want. I defended my title twice with my father but I wondered why I need to follow this path without my father?

"One day everything will come to an end anyway and it was a perfect time to finish. I think this was the right decision to retire, even after a year it was a good decision."

'Sometimes I lose my mind too'

Nurmagomedov is one of the most popular sportsmen in the world on social media, with 30.6 million followers on Instagram and a further 1.7 million on Twitter.

Asked how he copes with the fame and deals with his mental health, he said: "Only because of my faith. Being famous and rich is the hardest thing in life.

"You can buy clothes, you can by cars, you can travel by buying tickets. You don't need to ask anybody. When you ask Allah all the time your faith is strong. Other athletes go crazy.

"Sometimes I lose my mind too! It is hard to be in one position with your mind, sometimes it can go up and down. I pray every day and try to do good things. It is about your crew and who is around you, the ones who actually worry about your future tell you the truth."

'Football is the best sport'

Nurmagomedov met some sporting legends on his visit to Old Trafford

On Saturday, Nurmagomedov was at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United's 1-1 Premier League draw again Everton.

He was presented a shirt with the number seven on the back and also met Sir Alex Ferguson, Patrice Evra and Usain Bolt after the game.

"I was talking to Ronaldo a couple of weeks before he re-signed and he said it was a secret; now it is not. I was in Manchester on Friday night with Paul Pogba and Ronaldo before the match and then in the stadium for the game.

"When I was young I really loved football, it is on a different level and for me is the best sport.

"I fought because I know how to, from living in the mountain. I fly to the USA, take their money and go home. That is the best feeling."