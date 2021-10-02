Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Long's last fight was a year ago when he beat Italian Gianni Melillo at Bellator 247

Submission specialist Lewis Long defeated Switzerland's Michael Dubois at Bellator 267 in London's Wembley Arena.

The Pontypridd welterweight secured his 12th career submission with a tremendous rear naked choke in the first round.

Victory sees the 32-year-old become the first Welsh fighter to secure a top 10 ranking in either UFC or Bellator.

The fight was on the undercard of the Douglas Lima v Michael Page rematch.

England's Page gained revenge over Lima, outpointing the former three-time welterweight champion.