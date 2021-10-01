Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt proved too good for American Jessica Borga in the featherweight contest at Bellator 267 in London.

Apart from a period of concern late in the first round when Borga attempted a kimura, McCourt, 29, bossed the fight.

That move earned Borga, 32, the opening round on two judges' cards but McCourt quickly regained control.

McCourt earned a 30-27 verdict on one card with the other two judges giving the Belfast woman a 29-28 victory.

The outcome at the Wembley Arena gave McCourt a sixth straight victory to further enhance her status in the featherweight division.

Borga got swept to the ground early in the first round as McCourt set the pace before the American managed to slip out as a defensive kick allowed her to get back on her feet.

The tables were then flipped just before the end of the round as Borga attempted the kimura on McCourt which the Belfast fighter managed to extricate himself from before the bell.

But McCourt regained control early in round two as she took down Borga, who began to look tired.

As the Northern Irishwoman found a very good rhythm, she landed a number of one twos on Borga before sweeping the American to the canvas one more.

With McCourt continuing to move well, she controlled the distance in the closing round as Borga was unable to put together the aggressive finish that she desperately needed.