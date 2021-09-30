Bellator 267: Leah McCourt and Jessica Borga ahead of their clash in London

Bellator 267 Venue: The SSE Arena, Wembley, London Date: Friday, 1 October

"It was so good. It actually made me cry."

Daughter Isabella is never far from Leah McCourt's mind.

And that has very much been the case this week as the Saintfield fighter completed final preparations for the next high-profile stop on her rapid journey towards the centre of the global MMA stage.

Featherweight McCourt, 29, will continue her bid to secure a world title shot when she takes on American Jessica Borga in the co-main event of Bellator 267 at Wembley's SSE Arena on Friday night.

In between training and media duties, she did Isabella's parent-teacher meeting on her phone, and her smile could not have been wider when asked how it went.

"The teacher said that she was such a lovely girl, had such a nice spirit and is nice to the other kids," she beamed.

"That is all I can ask for. I don't care what she gets wrong and right in her work, I just care who she is as a person. She is so special and the teachers reinforced that."

And, does Isabella fully understand the job of work mummy is undertaking in what will be only her seventh professional career fight?

"She is definitely used to me doing fight camps and fighting," continued McCourt, who defeated Janay Harding in her last contest in May.

"I am just really looking forward to next week, though, when I can spend time with her, then probably take her away at half-term.

"I have to sacrifice so much time away from her for my training, like any working mum has to. We all have to work and provide for our kids, it is not as if I'm special.

"I still find it hard, but she gets it. She would prefer me to be at home with her but when she is older she will understand why I was training so hard."

'Great to be part of Irish sportswomen's movement'

Cavan golfer Leona Maguire was a key player in Europe's recent Solheim Cup success

McCourt's international visibility and prominence have grown in tandem with her career success, but she is clearly still very aware - and proud - of where she comes from.

After acknowledging the MMA success of fellow natives such as James Gallagher, Paul Hughes and Joe McColgan, she turned her attention to her place among the growing number of successful sportswomen from across Ireland.

As well as team successes in hockey and football, individuals such as boxers Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington, swimmer Bethany Firth and golfer Leona Maguire have been shining lights for female sport in recent months.

"It's great to see so many great sportswomen from all over Ireland doing so well, and it is great to be a part of that movement," reflected McCourt, who suffered Covid and injury problems in the build-up to her comeback win over Janay Harding in May.

"It will hopefully inspire younger girls to look up to these women and want to be athletes themselves, and see that there are opportunities for careers if you go down this route.

"I love to see all the great females being so successful, getting great media coverage and hopefully inspiring the next generation.

"The interest in female athletes is growing all the time, there is more and more interest in female sport and we are getting the recognition we deserve."

It is an interest that McCourt has become accustomed to. And is clearly comfortable with.

"I'm quite relatable - I have a daughter, I'm a mum and I work hard. I had a successful amateur career and people have just kept following that, so it has kind of been constant throughout.

"It obviously puts me in a great position. The co-main event at Wembley, when I have only had six professional fights, it's definitely a dream come true to have been given this platform."

Being world champion is McCourt's 'destiny'

A lot has been written about how Friday night's meeting with Borga is McCourt's next step towards a potential world title fight against champion Cris Cyborg.

However, the 29-year-old is relaxed about how and when such a fight may happen.

"It is inevitable, I'm going to be fighting for the title," she predicted.

"I was an amateur world champion and it is my destiny to be a professional world champion, but I don't look at it as if there are a certain number of fights that I should have. I look at it as wanting to bring out the best of myself in the cage, and I will know when I'm ready.

"I'm just trying to find my rhythm fighting in big shows on big platforms with massive pressure on my shoulders."

Looking specifically at Borga, who has won three and lost three of her professional bouts, McCourt believes the US fighter's style could work in her favour.

"Jessica is a tough opponent. I don't think female MMA records always reflect the ability of the fighter, she has had great finishes over good opponents and her losses have been to good opponents.

"She has quite a similar style to me, she likes to close the distance, put it against the cage and take it to the ground. It is an interesting fight for me, I think it could be quite technical and she could bring out the best in me.

"I feel like I've had a really strong camp, one of my best for a long time, and while it could be a tough fight, I will always come out on top."

Then, of course, it will be back to plan that half-term break with top pupil Isabella.