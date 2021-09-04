Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britain's Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett says he is "here to take over" after a stunning first round TKO win over Luigi Vendramini on his UFC debut.

The Liverpudlian, 26, was in trouble early in the fight when Vendramini caught him with a left hook.

But he survived the knockdown and sent the Brazilian to the ropes with a flying knee and flurry of punches with the fight stopped after 4:25 minutes.

"I'm the cash cow, the new main man on the UFC roster," he said.

"I'm here to takeover, people are going to be calling me out now."

Pimblett, was fighting on the undercard of fellow Liverpudlian Darren Till's fight against Derek Brunson at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Earlier, another Liverpudlian Molly McCann ended a two-fight losing streak with a win by unanimous decision over South Korean Ji Yeon Kim and Wales' Jack Shore beat Liudvik Sholinian.